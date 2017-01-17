New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City, Barcelona begin Lionel Messi talks

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester City reportedly hold preliminary talks with Barcelona over a big-money move for striker Lionel Messi.
Manchester City and Barcelona reportedly held preliminary talks last month over a potential deal for striker Lionel Messi.

The 29-year-old is locked in negotiations with the La Liga side over an extension to his current deal - due to expire at the end of next season - with wages thought to be a significant stumbling block.

The Argentina international currently earns £500,000 a week at the Nou Camp and is pushing for an increase following an £850,000-a-week offer from the Chinese Super League, but Barca are unwilling to commit to significantly-extravagant sums, having already locked down Neymar and Luis Suarez to new big-money deals.

According to The Sun, City held informal talks with the La Liga side late last month to see whether a deal for Messi would be possible.

The newspaper claims that City did not make a formal offer for Messi at the meeting but "made it clear that they were not afraid" to beat the world-record fee of £89m that rivals Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer.

The talks were described as "positive" by one source, with City thought to be planning to offer Messi a significant wage boost to £800,000 a week before tax.

Messi has spent his entire career with the Catalan giants, scoring 326 goals in 363 La Liga appearances to date.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Alexis Sanchez admits two counts of tax fraud
