Paul Pogba: 'I rejected Barcelona, Real Madrid for Manchester United'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Paul Pogba claims that the lure of a return to Manchester United was too much to turn down last summer, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Monday, January 16, 2017 at 18:48 UK

Paul Pogba has revealed that Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid showed an interest in signing him last summer, but he instead chose to 'follow his heart' and join Manchester United.

The France international made a record-breaking £89m return to his former side in the last transfer window, just four years after departing for a nominal fee to Juventus.

Pogba, who has featured 28 times since making the big-money move, claims that he selected United over a potential switch to La Liga as he has unfinished business at Old Trafford, having made just seven senior appearances for the Red Devils in his first spell at the club.

"I came to Manchester United because I have certain goals. It is a big challenge for me," he told SFR Sport. "I could also have joined Real Madrid or Barcelona, who were interested in signing me. But I chose to return to United because I followed my heart.

"I want to win trophies with Manchester United, I never won anything here. I always told myself that I would one day return to United. It is a club I love a lot and I had unfinished business here.

"I left because I wanted to play more, but I felt that I was not done here yet. I am not even thinking about the transfer fee. I came here to play football."

Pogba was at fault for Liverpool's opening goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw, with his handball allowing James Milner to convert from the spot before Zlatan Ibrahimovic levelled things up.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
expand