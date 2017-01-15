Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his players for producing a "very positive performance" at Old Trafford, but admits to having mixed feelings about the 1-1 draw.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool "deserved the three points" in their meeting with Manchester United due to their more structured style of play.

The Reds led through a James Milner penalty at Old Trafford for nearly an hour on Sunday, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic popped up late on to earn his side a 1-1 draw.

Klopp admits to having mixed feelings after seeing his side pegged back, but says he was more than happy with the shift put in by his players to ensure that they remain five points ahead of their rivals in the table.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the German said: "It was a very positive performance. We were the better side, played better football and had a better plan. I had a few line-up problems but the boys did really well and played good football. Unfortunately, we only scored with a penalty and I think of other situations when we could have been a little bit more clinical to score.

"Especially in the last 20 minutes when Untied only played long balls, then it was difficult. I think we would have deserved the three points today but now we take one and that's OK. The performance was good. When I take everything into account, then a draw is not enough. Then I think about the performance and what we have to do usually to win a game.

"I think about the quality of the opponents, think about everything and then watch the game again, pull off the shirts and say who can win then today it would have been my team. But that's how it is and it's not a problem so we take a point at United and that's absolutely OK. It is always nicer when you have this work-rate and we get all three points but that's it."

Liverpool, now without a win in four games to begin 2017, return to action in midweek with an FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle.