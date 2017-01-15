New Transfer Talk header

Gustavo Viera, reportedly on the radar of a trio of Premier League clubs, admits to being a fan of the English top flight and says he hopes to one day play there.
By , Football League Correspondent
South American youngster Gustavo Viera, heavily linked with Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton, has admitted that he would like to play in the Premier League.

The 16-year-old striker, who is also said to be attracting interest from Chelsea, currently plies his trade in his Uruguayan homeland.

Viera is a fan of the English top flight and would be open to making the switch in the future, with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and former Reds ace Luis Suarez among his idols when growing up.

"I would like to base my game on Drogba, I like his physicality and the power," he is quoted as saying by The Sun. "But my hero growing up was Luis Suarez and people say I have similar characteristics to him. My game is being and all-round forward and I like to also move out wide to run with ball.

"I loved watching the Premier League when I was younger, especially because of the speed and the physicality. Chelsea was my favourite team. Now I am playing myself, for sure I want to arrive there one day."

Viera, recently invited to train with Liverpool's first-team squad, is representing his country in the Copa South America Under-17 tournament.

Liverpool, Everton target keen to join Premier League club
