Alexis Sanchez admits to defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of around £1m but he is unlikely to face a trial after paying back the sum in full.
Monday, January 16, 2017

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has admitted to defrauding the Spanish tax authorities of almost £1m in relation to unpaid image rights during his time at Barcelona.

The 27-year-old, who appeared via videolink to a court in Barcelona, was expected to pay roughly £865,000 in income received between 2012 and 2013.

Sanchez evaded paying that sum of money through the use of a Maltese company called Numidia Trading, but has since paid it back in full and will unlikely have to face a trial.

Lionel Messi, Javier Mascherano, Dani Alves, Adriano and Neymar are among the other Barcelona stars to have also answered questions relating to a failure to pay taxes over the past few years.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal miskicks during the Premier League match against Swansea City on March 2, 2016
