Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly monitoring Diego Costa's situation at Chelsea amid speculation that the striker is unhappy at the club.

Costa has trained alone in recent days and was left out of the squad for Saturday's 3-0 victory over Leicester City following suggestions that he had been unsettled by a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League.

Chelsea have been unwilling to comment on the speculation, insisting that the striker's absence was down to a back injury, but manager Antonio Conte is understood to be displeased with Costa's behaviour.

The Premier League leaders are adamant that the Spain international will not leave the club this month, but could look at alternative options in the summer.

The Independent reports that Spanish giants Barca and Atletico have made their interest known to the player and could look to entice him to La Liga at the end of the season instead of a move to China.

Barca are reportedly looking for an additional option to Luis Suarez in their attack, with the Uruguayan striker turning 30 next week.

Atletico, meanwhile, are resigned to losing Antoine Griezmann in a £100m move to Manchester United and see a return for Costa as the perfect way to replace the France international.

Costa has previously professed his affection for Atletico, where he scored 56 goals in 96 games during his final two seasons in Spain.