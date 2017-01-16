New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion knocked back in pursuit of Fabian Delph?

Fabian Delph of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City want to keep hold of Fabian Delph and will not entertain any offers for him from West Bromwich Albion, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 16:56 UK

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly been told that they have little chance of signing Fabian Delph from Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola wants to keep hold of the midfielder.

The 27-year-old has been on the periphery since joining the Citizens from Albion's Midlands rivals Aston Villa in 2015, starting just eight league games for the club.

West Brom, as well as former side Villa, are both said to have made enquiries over the Englishman's availability, but the Birmingham Mail reports that any hopes of luring him from City are now dead and buried.

A dip in form for City and a number of injury and suspension issues is reportedly behind Guardiola's decision to keep Delph at the Etihad Stadium, despite his last appearance in the Premier League coming in August.

Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
Read Next:
West Brom 'make £10m Livermore bid'
>
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Fabian Delph, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Fabian Delph of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium on August 29, 2015
West Bromwich Albion knocked back in pursuit of Fabian Delph?
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 4-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Yaya Toure: 'Manchester City still in Premier League title race'
Mills: 'Guardiola in crisis at Man City'Guardiola rules Man City out of title raceGuardiola feels "awful" for Man City playersKoeman tips Guardiola to bounce backDavies: 'Beating City a great feeling'
Result: Clinical Everton see off Manchester CityHart: 'No decision on City until summer'Team News: One change apiece for Everton, Man CityGuardiola: 'Toure deserves CL squad place'Report: Man City to swoop for Ben Davies
> Manchester City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Fabian Delph of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford at the Etihad Stadium on August 29, 2015
West Bromwich Albion knocked back in pursuit of Fabian Delph?
 Jake Livermore for Hull on January 18, 2015
West Bromwich Albion 'make £10m Jake Livermore bid'
 Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Tony Pulis: 'New signings required to lift West Bromwich Albion'
Schneiderlin thankful to Jose MourinhoTony Pulis: 'West Brom punished by Spurs'Result: Kane nets hat-trick as Spurs thrash West BromSnodgrass rejects chance to move to China?Team News: Spurs at full strength for Baggies clash
Live Commentary: Spurs 4-0 West Brom - as it happenedPulis reveals Schneiderlin frustrationLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'Pulis 'clueless' about Berahino futureTony Pulis confirms interest in Schlupp
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand