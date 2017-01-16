Manchester City want to keep hold of Fabian Delph and will not entertain any offers for him from West Bromwich Albion, according to a report.

The 27-year-old has been on the periphery since joining the Citizens from Albion's Midlands rivals Aston Villa in 2015, starting just eight league games for the club.

West Brom, as well as former side Villa, are both said to have made enquiries over the Englishman's availability, but the Birmingham Mail reports that any hopes of luring him from City are now dead and buried.

A dip in form for City and a number of injury and suspension issues is reportedly behind Guardiola's decision to keep Delph at the Etihad Stadium, despite his last appearance in the Premier League coming in August.