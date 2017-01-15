Jan 15, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-0
Man CityManchester City
Lukaku (34'), Mirallas (47'), Davies (79'), Lookman (94')
Holgate (55'), Lukaku (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Silva (75'), Otamendi (92')

Yaya Toure: 'Manchester City still in Premier League title race'

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Yaya Toure insists that Manchester City will not give up on the Premier League title despite falling 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 15:07 UK

Yaya Toure has claimed that Manchester City will not give up on the Premier League title despite falling 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Citizens were thrashed 4-0 away at Everton on Sunday, prompting manager Pep Guardiola to all but rule his side out of the race.

Despite the Spaniard seemingly throwing in the towel, Toure is convinced that their side can bounce back as they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

"I think in the Premier League everything is possible. In football you have to be positive. I am a positive guy," the 33-year-old midfielder told Sky Sports News.

"I know it is tough sometimes but you have to accept that and continue to work hard, and we will have the chance. We just have to win a couple of games and everything will come back again.

"On Saturday we have an important game. We have to keep going. It is a difficult situation but what we have to do is work hard and try to bounce back."

The defeat at Goodison Park was Man City's fifth in the league this season and left them fifth in the table, two points outside the top four.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 2, 2016
Read Next:
Mills: 'Guardiola in crisis at Man City'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Yaya Toure, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 4-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Yaya Toure: 'Manchester City still in Premier League title race'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on October 2, 2016
Danny Mills: 'Pep Guardiola in real crisis at Manchester City'
Guardiola rules Man City out of title raceGuardiola feels "awful" for Man City playersKoeman tips Guardiola to bounce backDavies: 'Beating City a great feeling'Result: Clinical Everton see off Manchester City
Hart: 'No decision on City until summer'Team News: One change apiece for Everton, Man CityGuardiola: 'Toure deserves CL squad place'Report: Man City to swoop for Ben DaviesPreview: Everton vs. Manchester City
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version