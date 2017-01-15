Yaya Toure insists that Manchester City will not give up on the Premier League title despite falling 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

The Citizens were thrashed 4-0 away at Everton on Sunday, prompting manager Pep Guardiola to all but rule his side out of the race.

Despite the Spaniard seemingly throwing in the towel, Toure is convinced that their side can bounce back as they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

"I think in the Premier League everything is possible. In football you have to be positive. I am a positive guy," the 33-year-old midfielder told Sky Sports News.

"I know it is tough sometimes but you have to accept that and continue to work hard, and we will have the chance. We just have to win a couple of games and everything will come back again.

"On Saturday we have an important game. We have to keep going. It is a difficult situation but what we have to do is work hard and try to bounce back."

The defeat at Goodison Park was Man City's fifth in the league this season and left them fifth in the table, two points outside the top four.