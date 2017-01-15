Pep Guardiola rules Manchester City out of title race

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Pep Guardiola admits that his first season in the Premier League will now likely end without him lifting the title, as his side trail leaders Chelsea by 10 points.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded that his side are no longer in the race for the Premier League title following their heavy 4-0 loss to Everton.

The Citizens' fifth top-flight defeat of the season - the joint-heaviest suffered by Guardiola during his coaching career - leaves them 10 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

City alarmingly collapsed in the final quarter of the match and now find themselves outside the top four, which the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss admits has left his side chasing shadows in terms of their title aspirations.

Asked if the gap on the top was now too big to make up, he told reporters: "By the first [team]? Yes. Ten points is a lot of points. The second one is three points. We have to see.

"I spoke with my players in the last three weeks or more and said, 'Forget about the table, focus on the next game and try to do our best to win'.

"After that, at the end of the season, we our going to evaluate our level and how our performance was, how the coach was, how the players were. After that we are going to decide."

City, who conceded from all four shots on target at Goodison Park, return to action next weekend with a home match against second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

A general view of Goodison Park at night
Read Next:
Davies: 'Beating City a great feeling'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola rules Manchester City out of title race
 Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Antonio Conte, Diego Costa talks 'planned for next week'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
Hasselbaink: 'Costa vital to Chelsea'Costa urged to apologise by teammates?Conte: 'Costa absence down to injury'Alonso: 'Costa exit stories not true'Result: Chelsea make light work of Leicester
Team News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attackHazard: 'Anything can happen in title race'Souness: 'Costa big loss for Chelsea'Chelsea 'refuse to comment' on CostaCosta 'unsettled' by China interest
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 4-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola rules Manchester City out of title race
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Result: Clinical Everton hit four past Manchester City
Guardiola feels "awful" for Man City playersKoeman tips Guardiola to bounce backDavies: 'Beating City a great feeling'Hart: 'No decision on City until summer'Team News: One change apiece for Everton, Man City
Guardiola: 'Toure deserves CL squad place'Report: Man City to swoop for Ben DaviesPreview: Everton vs. Manchester CityFA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesKompany in contention for City return
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand