Everton youngster Tom Davies reacts to his side's 4-0 win over Manchester City.

Everton starlet Tom Davies has described scoring his first goal for the club during their 4-0 dismantling of Manchester City as an "unbelievable" experience.

The midfielder netted the Blues' third after latching onto a pass from Ross Barkley to put the game beyond the Citizens late in the second half.

"It is unbelievable. I got a chance and managed to take it," he told reporters. "I am really happy that Ross Barkley spotted me. To beat City and do it comfortably is a great feeling."

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the Blues before Kevin Mirallas put them further ahead after the break.

Davies's third was followed by a debut goal from debutante Ademola Lookman in the dying stages to complete the rout and inflect a heaviest league defeat on City boss Pep Guardiola.