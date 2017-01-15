Jan 15, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-0
Man CityManchester City
Lukaku (34'), Mirallas (47'), Davies (79'), Lookman (94')
Holgate (55'), Lukaku (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Silva (75'), Otamendi (92')

Everton's Tom Davies: 'Beating Manchester City a great feeling'

A general view of Goodison Park at night
© SilverHub
Everton youngster Tom Davies reacts to his side's 4-0 win over Manchester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 15:46 UK

Everton starlet Tom Davies has described scoring his first goal for the club during their 4-0 dismantling of Manchester City as an "unbelievable" experience.

The midfielder netted the Blues' third after latching onto a pass from Ross Barkley to put the game beyond the Citizens late in the second half.

"It is unbelievable. I got a chance and managed to take it," he told reporters. "I am really happy that Ross Barkley spotted me. To beat City and do it comfortably is a great feeling."

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for the Blues before Kevin Mirallas put them further ahead after the break.

Davies's third was followed by a debut goal from debutante Ademola Lookman in the dying stages to complete the rout and inflect a heaviest league defeat on City boss Pep Guardiola.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
