Everton manager Ronald Koeman has backed Pep Guardiola to reverse Manchester City's recent fortunes after watching his side thrash the Sky Blues 4-0.

The reverse marks the heaviest league defeat of Guardiola's managerial career, but the Dutchman insists that his former Barcelona teammate will bounce back.

"Pep Guardiola knows it is a project at Manchester City," Koeman told BBC Sport. "Of course maybe they expected better results and a defeat like this is really strong but Pep has the experience to turn it around. I don't doubt it."

Addressing his own side's performance, Koeman hailed his players and described the result as a "big complement" to Everton.

"You cannot plan a game like this. It is always difficult against City, they play great football but the second half was perfect in every aspect," he added.

"We scored at the right time in the first half and then to score straight after half time made it very difficult for them.

"I think it is a big compliment to Everton today - the organisation defensively. It makes the final result and the way we played perfect."

Everton remain in seventh place in the Premier League following the result, but are now six points behind Manchester United directly above them.