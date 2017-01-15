Jan 15, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-0
Man CityManchester City
Lukaku (34'), Mirallas (47'), Davies (79'), Lookman (94')
Holgate (55'), Lukaku (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Silva (75'), Otamendi (92')

Everton boss Ronald Koeman tips Pep Guardiola to bounce back

Everton manager Ronald Koeman
Everton boss Ronald Koeman backs his former Barcelona teammate Pep Guardiola to bounce back from Manchester City's latest defeat.
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has backed Pep Guardiola to reverse Manchester City's recent fortunes after watching his side thrash the Sky Blues 4-0.

The reverse marks the heaviest league defeat of Guardiola's managerial career, but the Dutchman insists that his former Barcelona teammate will bounce back.

"Pep Guardiola knows it is a project at Manchester City," Koeman told BBC Sport. "Of course maybe they expected better results and a defeat like this is really strong but Pep has the experience to turn it around. I don't doubt it."

Addressing his own side's performance, Koeman hailed his players and described the result as a "big complement" to Everton.

"You cannot plan a game like this. It is always difficult against City, they play great football but the second half was perfect in every aspect," he added.

"We scored at the right time in the first half and then to score straight after half time made it very difficult for them.

"I think it is a big compliment to Everton today - the organisation defensively. It makes the final result and the way we played perfect."

Everton remain in seventh place in the Premier League following the result, but are now six points behind Manchester United directly above them.

A general view of Goodison Park at night
Davies: 'Beating City a great feeling'
>
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Liverpool21145249232647
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21116431201139
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
