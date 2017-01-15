General view of Stamford Bridge

Diego Costa is urged by his Chelsea teammates to issue an apology to Antonio Conte for their reported fallout, it has been claimed.
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been urged to apologise to his manager by his teammates, according to reports.

The Spain international was omitted from the Blues matchday squad which claimed a 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, boss Antonio Conte blaming his absence on a back injury.

However, multiple media reports claim that Costa had a fallout with Conte and several club coaches over the vetoing of a move to the Chinese Super League.

According to The Telegraph, the 28-year-old's teammates have intervened and urged him to say sorry and ensure they get back on track in their bid for the title.

Chelsea sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table following their comprehensive victory at the King Power Stadium.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
 Diego Costa mouths off during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on February 7, 2016
 Marcos Alonso in action for Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Result: Chelsea thrash Leicester City to edge seven points clear at Premier League summit
