Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been urged to apologise to his manager by his teammates, according to reports.

The Spain international was omitted from the Blues matchday squad which claimed a 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, boss Antonio Conte blaming his absence on a back injury.

However, multiple media reports claim that Costa had a fallout with Conte and several club coaches over the vetoing of a move to the Chinese Super League.

According to The Telegraph, the 28-year-old's teammates have intervened and urged him to say sorry and ensure they get back on track in their bid for the title.

Chelsea sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table following their comprehensive victory at the King Power Stadium.