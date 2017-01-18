Luis Enrique says that Ivan Rakitic is an "important player" for Barcelona, but is unwilling to reveal whether contract talks are currently ongoing.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has refused to comment on Ivan Rakitic's contract situation at Camp Nou, but has described the midfielder as an "important" part of his plans.

The Croatia international has been in an out of the Catalan Giants' lineup in recent weeks, having previously featured heavily upon his arrival from Sevilla in 2014.

Rakitic missed three games in a row following the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid and was also left out of the squad entirely for the meeting with Villarreal in La Liga earlier this month, leading to suggestions that former boss Pep Guardiola was ready to pounce at Manchester City.

It was reported last week that Barcelona were preparing a fresh offer for the 28-year-old, however, despite his current deal still having two years left to run, but Enrique remained coy when asked to comment.

"Rakitic is an important player - he has been and he will be so," he told reporters. "I've got nothing to say on renewals. I've nothing to say on mine.

"The key thing in a sporting aspect is that all the players are available. What I want is that they're in a condition to play the minutes that I give them."

Rakitic, restricted to just 10 league starts this term, has made 131 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club.