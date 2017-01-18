New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Luis Enrique: 'Ivan Rakitic still important player for Barcelona'

Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Luis Enrique says that Ivan Rakitic is an "important player" for Barcelona, but is unwilling to reveal whether contract talks are currently ongoing.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has refused to comment on Ivan Rakitic's contract situation at Camp Nou, but has described the midfielder as an "important" part of his plans.

The Croatia international has been in an out of the Catalan Giants' lineup in recent weeks, having previously featured heavily upon his arrival from Sevilla in 2014.

Rakitic missed three games in a row following the 1-1 draw with Real Madrid and was also left out of the squad entirely for the meeting with Villarreal in La Liga earlier this month, leading to suggestions that former boss Pep Guardiola was ready to pounce at Manchester City.

It was reported last week that Barcelona were preparing a fresh offer for the 28-year-old, however, despite his current deal still having two years left to run, but Enrique remained coy when asked to comment.

"Rakitic is an important player - he has been and he will be so," he told reporters. "I've got nothing to say on renewals. I've nothing to say on mine.

"The key thing in a sporting aspect is that all the players are available. What I want is that they're in a condition to play the minutes that I give them."

Rakitic, restricted to just 10 league starts this term, has made 131 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club.

Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Read Next:
Rakitic 'in talks over new Barca deal'
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Ivan Rakitic, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Luis Enrique: 'Ivan Rakitic still important player for Barcelona'
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Report: Manchester City, Barcelona begin Lionel Messi talks
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'monitoring Diego Costa situation'
Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'Samper: 'I did not want Arsenal move'Aurier plays down Barcelona speculationLouis van Gaal hints at retirementSampaoli: 'Sevilla in La Liga title race'
Pogba: 'I rejected Barca, Madrid for United'Alexis Sanchez admits two counts of tax fraudAubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationResult: Luis Suarez hits brace in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Barcelona 5-0 Las Palmas - as it happened
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid17124146163040
2Sevilla18123338221639
3Barcelona18115247173038
4Atletico MadridAtletico18104432141834
5Real Sociedad1810263025532
6Villarreal1887326121431
7Athletic Bilbao188462219328
8Celta Vigo188372932-327
9EibarEibar187562524126
10Las PalmasLas Palmas186662729-224
11Espanyol185852225-323
12AlavesAlaves185761518-322
13Malaga185672631-521
14Real Betis186392030-1021
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo184682328-518
16Leganes184591329-1617
17Valencia174492633-716
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1833121937-1812
19Granada1817101539-2410
20Osasuna1816111738-219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand