Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has rejected suggestions that he may look to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid during the summer.

Ancelotti was partly responsible for signing Bale while he was in the dugout at the Bernabeu in 2013, and the Welshman has since gone on to enjoy a glittering spell with the La Liga giants.

However, Ancelotti has described the link - which comes ahead of the Champions League quarter-final between the two clubs - as "a myth"

The Italian told reporters: "Bale is a very good player, but these rumours are a myth. Today we are focused on our game, we have no time to think about these myths."

Bale is expected to feature when the first leg of the last-eight clash takes place in Germany on April 12.