Carlo Ancelotti plays down Paulo Dybala rumours

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti calls speculation linking Juventus striker Paulo Dybala with a move to the Allianz Arena "a myth".
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 22:58 UK

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has called speculation linking Juventus striker Paulo Dybala with a move to the Allianz Arena "a myth".

Recent comments from Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested that the German champions were interested in bringing the Argentine international to the club at the end of the season.

However, Ancelotti has said that Bayern supporters hoping that the 23-year-old will move to Germany at the end of the season will be left disappointed.

"Dybala is a very good player. But these rumours are a myth. We are focused on our game and the matches that follow it. We have no time to think about these myths," Ancelotti told reporters.

Dybala, who joined Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015, has scored 14 times in 32 appearances for the Italian champions this season.

United 'approach Bayern over Kimmich'
