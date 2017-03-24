World Cup
Mar 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Wales

Meyler (46'), McGeady (90')
FT

Ramsey (57'), Bale (68')
Taylor (69')

Martin O'Neill: Neil Taylor's tackle on Seamus Coleman was "very poor"

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill describes Neil Taylor's tackle on Seamus Coleman - which broke the right-back's leg - as "very poor".
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 10:54 UK

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has described Neil Taylor's challenge on Seamus Coleman as "very poor".

In the second half of his side's World Cup qualifier with Wales, O'Neill witnessed Taylor lunge in late on his captain, with the tackle leaving Coleman with a broken fibula and tibia.

O'Neill says that he is wary of putting a timescale on Coleman's return, but he was also critical of a tackle from Gareth Bale on John O'Shea, with the defender lucky to avoid injury after the Real Madrid star's studs connected with his lower leg.

The Republic of Ireland boss is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "I've seen the challenge on Seamus [Coleman]. I've seen the challenge on John [O'Shea]. They are very poor.

"Seamus has great determination and sometimes things works very well in your favour in terms of recovery. He's been phenomenal as captain of our team. It's a big blow for the lad.

"At the minute, even doctors wouldn't be sure [of a timescale for his return]. Sometimes there can be complications, other times it can be clear and it's all plain sailing."

The match in Dublin ended in a goalless draw.

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
