Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has described Neil Taylor's challenge on Seamus Coleman as "very poor".

In the second half of his side's World Cup qualifier with Wales, O'Neill witnessed Taylor lunge in late on his captain, with the tackle leaving Coleman with a broken fibula and tibia.

O'Neill says that he is wary of putting a timescale on Coleman's return, but he was also critical of a tackle from Gareth Bale on John O'Shea, with the defender lucky to avoid injury after the Real Madrid star's studs connected with his lower leg.

The Republic of Ireland boss is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "I've seen the challenge on Seamus [Coleman]. I've seen the challenge on John [O'Shea]. They are very poor.

"Seamus has great determination and sometimes things works very well in your favour in terms of recovery. He's been phenomenal as captain of our team. It's a big blow for the lad.

"At the minute, even doctors wouldn't be sure [of a timescale for his return]. Sometimes there can be complications, other times it can be clear and it's all plain sailing."

The match in Dublin ended in a goalless draw.