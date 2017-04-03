New Transfer Talk header

Agent denies Julian Brandt Bayern Munich deal

Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
The agent and father of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Julian Brandt insists that his son does not have an agreement to join Bayern Munich this summer.
Monday, April 3, 2017

Julian Brandt has not agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to the Bayer Leverkusen attacker's agent Jurgen Brandt.

Last week, it was reported that Brandt, 20, had agreed a deal to move to Bayern this summer, with the German champions paying £25m to sign the in-demand forward.

However, Jurgen Brandt, who is also the father of the German, has denied that any deal is currently in place, insisting that his son's future will be discussed at the end of the current season.

"There isn't any trend nor any agreement. Julian will speak to Leverkusen about the season and his future in the summer," Jurgen Brandt told Sky Sports News.

"There have been enquiries from Bayern as well as others - but only to me. I collect these but there's nothing concrete yet. Julian hasn't made any decision as to his future yet.

"He hasn't spoken with any of those responsible at Bayern such as [Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge, [Uli] Hoeness or [Michael] Reschke, nor has he spoken to [Carlo] Ancelotti."

Five-time German international Brandt came through the youth system at Leverkusen before making his first-team debut during the 2013-14 Bundesliga season.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal have also previously been credited with an interest.

