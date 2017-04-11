New Transfer Talk header

Atletico 'to offer Antoine Griezmann new contract to ward off Manchester United'

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid reportedly want to ward off Manchester United by offering Antoine Griezmann a new two-year deal.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 10:07 UK

Atletico Madrid will reportedly try to convince Antoine Griezmann to stay at the club by offering him a new contract.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, whose manager Jose Mourinho is believed to have placed the attacker at the top of his transfer wishlist.

Reports have claimed that a clause in Griezmann's contract means that he can be sold for close to the world-record £89m figure that United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

However, according to the Daily Star, Atletico plan to increase that clause to £130m in a new two-year contract that would up Griezmann's salary from £120,000 per week to £180,000.

The forward, who has netted 15 goals in La Liga this season, has also been linked to Chelsea and Real Madrid, but if he pens a new deal with Atletico then he will be tied down to the club until 2023.

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
