Atletico Madrid reportedly want to ward off Manchester United by offering Antoine Griezmann a new two-year deal.

The France international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, whose manager Jose Mourinho is believed to have placed the attacker at the top of his transfer wishlist.

Reports have claimed that a clause in Griezmann's contract means that he can be sold for close to the world-record £89m figure that United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

However, according to the Daily Star, Atletico plan to increase that clause to £130m in a new two-year contract that would up Griezmann's salary from £120,000 per week to £180,000.

The forward, who has netted 15 goals in La Liga this season, has also been linked to Chelsea and Real Madrid, but if he pens a new deal with Atletico then he will be tied down to the club until 2023.