Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell Adnan Januzaj this summer after failing to impress at Sunderland.

The Belgium international was shipped off to the North-East at the start of the season after learning that he would not be getting much game time under United manager Jose Mourinho.

During his time at Sunderland, he has made 21 appearances in the Premier League, failing to score in any of those games and he was also sent off in the Black Cats' 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in September.

According to the Daily Mail, United wanted Januzaj to make an impression at the Stadium of Light, but they have concerns over his attitude, which is partly why they are prepared to offload him permanently.

It is believed that clubs in Italy, Germany and France have expressed an interest in the winger, who has one year left on his current contract at Old Trafford.