Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reached out to his former club Borussia Dortmund after the German team were the targets of a bomb attack.

Dortmund's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco was called off on Tuesday night after the club's team bus was attacked.

Three explosions resulted in windows of the vehicle smashing and footballer Marc Bartra suffering a broken arm and injuries to his hand after debris lodged into his skin.

The Spanish defender was taken to hospital to have an operation, but his injuries are not thought to be serious, and none of his teammates were hurt in the incident.

Reports in the German media have claimed that the police are investigating an Islamist link to the attack due to the reported content found in letter left at the scene.

Mkhitaryan, who left Dortmund to join United last summer, reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: "Deeply shocked by the explosions last night in Dortmund. Sending my support to @BVB , the fans & wishing a speedy recovery to @MarcBartra."

The quarter-final clash has been rescheduled and will go ahead at the Westfalenstadion today at 5:45pm UK time.