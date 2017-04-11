General view of Old Trafford

Bastian Schweinsteiger: Jose Mourinho situation was "unfortunate"

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger says that his exclusion from Manchester United's first-team plans this season was "unfortunate".
Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has said that he will continue to support the club, despite spending much of this season on the sidelines.

At the start of the campaign, Schweinsteiger was left out of Jose Mourinho's first-team plans but when the German departed for Chicago Fire, Mourinho suggested that he regretted the decision.

Schweinsteiger has now commented on the admission of his former boss, and he has acknowledged that his situation at Old Trafford was "unfortunate".

The 32-year-old said: "He spoke to me, so it was nothing new for me, but it shows his character. Of course it was an unfortunate situation, for both of us, but I hope the best for United.

"I hope they can qualify for Champions League. I'm always watching whenever they play and I hope that they're going to win."

Schweinsteiger made just four appearances for United this season before making the switch to the MLS.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
