Bastian Schweinsteiger hails "great feeling" of scoring on debut

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger is delighted to have opened his Chicago Fire scoring account just 17 minutes into his debut, but says that it is bittersweet due to the 2-2 draw.
Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has admitted to being delighted after getting off the mark for Chicago Fire just 17 minutes into his debut.

The 32-year-old was offloaded by the Red Devils last week and went straight into the Fire's starting lineup for Saturday's Major League Soccer clash with Montreal Impact.

Schweinsteiger netted inside the opening quarter of the game with a well-taken header at the end of a David Accam delivery from the right-hand flank.

Speaking to reporters after the match, which ended 2-2 at Toyota Park, the ex-Germany international said: "It was a great feeling. A perfect cross off David, header, it was a good feeling, but I'm a little bit sad, not so happy, that we couldn't win the game."

United boss Jose Mourinho admits that he has regrets over Schweinsteiger's exit from the club, having largely overlooked the midfielder since taking charge last summer.

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Your Comments
