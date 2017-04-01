Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini insists that there is still time for his side to make up the four-point gap separating them from the top four.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has insisted that his side will not give up hope of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.

United's Champions League ambitions suffered another blow on Saturday as West Bromwich Albion held out for a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford - the eighth time this season that the Red Devils have shared the spoils at home.

The result leaves Jose Mourinho's side four points adrift of the top four - a gap which could grow to six this afternoon - but Fellaini pointed out that there is still plenty of time for things to change.

"There are 10 games (left in the league for United), 30 points so we have to keep going," he told the club's official website.

"There are a lot of big games coming and we have to be ready. There are six points available next week and I hope we can take them.

"It (the match against Everton) will be a tough game. They're a tough team but every game will be difficult and we have to fight to the end."

United could also still qualify for next season's Champions League by winning the Europa League this term.