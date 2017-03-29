New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bastian Schweinsteiger completes Chicago Fire move

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United confirm Bastian Schweinsteiger's move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire, with the German's paperwork now all signed.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 17:21 UK

Manchester United have confirmed that Bastian Schweinsteiger has joined MLS outfit Chicago Fire.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Man United had agreed to allow the former Germany captain to leave outside of the European transfer window after learning of Chicago Fire's interest.

A statement from the Red Devils has confirmed that the 32-year-old, who made 35 appearances and scored twice during his time in England, has now officially moved to North America after passing a medical and receiving his visa.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger has completed his move from Manchester United to Chicago Fire. Everybody at United would like to wish Basti the very best of luck in the next chapter of his career," read a statement from the 20-time English champions.

Schweinsteiger is expected to make his Chicago Fire debut against Montreal Impact this weekend.

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Man Utd 'reluctant to sell Schweinsteiger'
>
View our homepages for Bastian Schweinsteiger, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Paul Scholes pays tribute to 'brave' Paul Pogba
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Jose Gimenez 'wants Manchester United move'
 Retired Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, 39, attends a press conference during a promotional trip in Singapore on March 22, 2014
Scholes: 'Lyon are Manchester United's biggest Europa League threat'
Scholes: 'Rooney should decide future'Schweinsteiger completes Chicago moveIbrahimovic: "I never leave a job unfinished"Report: Mourinho backed to bring in DierMan United 'hopeful of Phil Jones return'
Met Police close Man United chants investigationDjorkaeff: 'Mbappe should not copy Martial'Paddy McNair: 'I forced Man United exit'Man Utd 'in talks to sign American starlet'Rashford learning from Ibrahimovic, Rooney
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chicago Fire News
A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger completes Chicago Fire move
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger trains with Chicago Fire
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Bastian Schweinsteiger has plenty left to offer'
Low: 'Man Utd could've used Schweinsteiger'Man Utd 'reluctant to sell Schweinsteiger'Schweinsteiger "sad to leave" Man UnitedBastian Schweinsteiger completes MLS moveBastian Schweinsteiger agrees MLS switch?
Schweinsteiger in talks over MLS move?Result: NY Red Bulls win Supporters ShieldResult: DC United second after Chicago victoryMLS roundup: Revolution lose out to FireResult: Altidore strike sees Toronto edge thriller
> Chicago Fire Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 