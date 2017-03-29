Manchester United confirm Bastian Schweinsteiger's move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire, with the German's paperwork now all signed.

Manchester United have confirmed that Bastian Schweinsteiger has joined MLS outfit Chicago Fire.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Man United had agreed to allow the former Germany captain to leave outside of the European transfer window after learning of Chicago Fire's interest.

A statement from the Red Devils has confirmed that the 32-year-old, who made 35 appearances and scored twice during his time in England, has now officially moved to North America after passing a medical and receiving his visa.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger has completed his move from Manchester United to Chicago Fire. Everybody at United would like to wish Basti the very best of luck in the next chapter of his career," read a statement from the 20-time English champions.

Schweinsteiger is expected to make his Chicago Fire debut against Montreal Impact this weekend.