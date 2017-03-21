Chicago Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez reveals that Manchester United were reluctant to lose Bastian Schweinsteiger before the German's move to the MLS.

Chicago Fire general manager Nelson Rodriguez has revealed that Manchester United were reluctant to sell Bastian Schweinsteiger before the move eventually went through.

The MLS outfit announced earlier today that they had agreed a one-year deal for the 32-year-old, who made just four cup appearances under Jose Mourinho.

Rodriguez was quick to reject the idea that the World Cup winner was moving to America to wind down his career, though, insisting that he is still capable of enjoying a few more years of success.

"It is not often you can add a player of Bastian's pedigree but also someone who we feel can be the embodiment of the club we are and the club we aspire to be. He is a gentleman and a sportsman. Bastian has had nothing but good things to say about his experience at United and his relationship with his team-mates and the coaching staff. He clearly has great affection for the fans as well," he told reporters.

"Knowing the competitor he is but not wishing to speak for him, I have no doubt he should have played more and would have wanted to play more, but he didn't speak of frustration. It was a long process but part of that was Bastian's desire and insistence to remain with United for as long as he could. He had goals there and he wanted to meet those goals. United were, with good reason, reluctant to let him leave. They were competing on all fronts and he was regarded as an important member of the club, but over time we were able to wear them down.

"We made it clear if we couldn't close it now we would likely move on. And the three parties came together. This year we've seen Roger Federer and Serena Williams at 35 winning grand slams and impressively. We saw the 39-year-old Tom Brady win a Super Bowl. You can project on to Bastian what you want. At 32 years old he was playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world and when he was asked to play he was able to play at a high level despite not doing so regularly.

"Some have thought that it might serve him well, that this has given his body and mind time to rejuvenate. There are no guarantees, but there are no guarantees when you sign a 25-year-old either. Bastian comes with an entirely different standard of excellence and this is a call to our team that we need to me that expectation.

"We have found a willing contributor, someone with the spirit of generosity who is going to help us achieve our owners' vision for a club of excellence founded on respect, integrity and dignity. There's an old sports adage in America that nice guys finish last. He is a genuinely nice man, and he does not finish last."

Schweinsteiger arrives at a club who won just seven of their 34 matches last season, finishing bottom of the Eastern Conference.