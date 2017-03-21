Germany manager Joachim Low claims that Bastian Schweinsteiger gave "everything" to break into the first team at Manchester United before leaving for the MLS.

Schweinsteiger was banished from first-team training for the opening months of Jose Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford before finally being allowed to rejoin the squad in December.

However, the 32-year-old only went on to make four appearances under Mourinho - all of which came in cup competitions - before agreeing to move to the MLS on a one-year deal earlier today.

Low, who appointed Schweinsteiger as his captain during their time together at international level, believes that there were games where United needed Schweinsteiger and hinted that the players themselves even wanted him in the side.

"We spoke some weeks ago. He said that in training he has given everything he has got, he has shown the coach what he can do and for a while there was some light on the horizon," Low told reporters.

"But at the end of the day it seems like it was just not to be in Man Utd, so he has chosen to join a club in a big city, which he quite likes because big cities give him a certain degree of anonymity which he also enjoys.

"Like I said, he trained very well and sometimes the team themselves will have wished for him to help the team. I have seen some Man United games where they could have well done with a central midfielder, a kind of chief organiser in midfield, who puts things right. But the USA will give him a new experience and he certainly has my blessing."

World Cup-winner Schweinsteiger made 121 appearances for Germany before retiring last year.