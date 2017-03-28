New Transfer Talk header

Report: Jose Mourinho backed to bring Eric Dier to Old Trafford

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho remains a fan of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier and will make a formal approach for him in the summer, a report claims.
Jose Mourinho has reportedly been given the backing to kick off a major transfer spree in the summer by bringing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier to Manchester United in a £40m deal.

The England international was also linked with a switch to Old Trafford during the January window in what has been another solid campaign at White Hart Lane.

Spurs are said to have warned off their Premier League rivals from making a formal bid, however, as they value the versatile defensive player closer to the £50m mark in the current market.

According to The Sun, Dier has been targeted by Mourinho as the perfect replacement for outgoing Michael Carrick, with Red Devils chiefs happy to give him all the money required to bring a new wave of star players to the club.

It is claimed that the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager will also look to bring in a central defender, central midfielder and a centre-forward, with Antoine Griezmann at the top of his transfer wishlist.

Dier, who has featured 37 times for Spurs this season in all competitions, is also understood to be high on the list of priorities, but Tottenham are under no pressure to sell one of their key men and may fend off all offers.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Mourinho: United lack "super personalities"

