Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is reportedly of interest to all of the top six teams in the Premier League.

The top six teams in the Premier League are all reportedly interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson after his call-up to the England national side.

The 24-year-old earned his first senior Three Lions call-up last week following an injury to Chris Smalling.

England manager Gareth Southgate failed to use Gibson in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Lithuania but his inclusion in the squad is thought to have "heightened interest" from the Premier League's elite sides.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on him ahead of Boro's potential relegation to the Championship.

Boro are said to be "desperate" to keep hold of Gibson, a product of their youth academy, but are resigned to losing him to the top flight should they drop down to the second tier.