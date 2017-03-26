World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-0
LithuaniaLithuania
Defoe (21'), Vardy (66')
Rashford (73')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Vaitkunas (46'), Zulpa (59')

Result: Jermain Defoe on scoresheet in England win

England move onto 13 points in Group F courtesy of a 2-0 win over Lithuania in Sunday's 2018 World Cup qualification match at Wembley Stadium.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Jermain Defoe scored his first England goal in four years as Gareth Southgate's side recorded a 2-0 win over Lithuania in Sunday afternoon's 2018 World Cup qualification match at Wembley.

Defoe made the breakthrough in the 21st minute of the Group F clash, before Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score a second as the Three Lions moved onto 13 points in the section.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017© SilverHub

Defoe started his first England game since 2013 as the Sunderland striker was selected at the tip of the home side's attack, while Michael Keane made his competitive debut for the Three Lions in central defence due to the absences of Chris Smalling and Gary Cahill.

There were also spots in the XI for Ryan Bertrand and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as head coach Gareth Southgate sprung a couple of surprise selections for the World Cup qualification fixture.

Lithuania, meanwhile, were captained by 25-year-old Poland-based striker Fiodor Cernych, who entered the match as the top scorer in their squad on eight international goals. Nerijus Valskis was also handed a start in the final third despite only having one international goal to his name in 12 previous appearances.

As expected, it was England that dominated the ball in the opening 10 minutes of action, but Lithuania's defensive shape made it extremely difficult for the home side to find any real space in the final third of the field.

Ryan Bertrand and Fiodor Cernych in action during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017© SilverHub

Adam Lallana had a half-chance in the 13th minute after a loose ball fell to the Liverpool attacker in a dangerous position, but his effort was deflected and easily gathered by Lithuania goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus.

The pressure was building, however, and England finally made the breakthrough in the 21st minute when Defoe, who had missed an earlier chance after being found by Lallana, converted a low Raheem Sterling cross to justify Southgate's faith in a player that is being tipped to travel to Russia next summer, should England make the finals.

Lithuania had a half-chance to respond just before the 30-minute mark when Cernych found space in a dangerous position, but the number 22 sent his low effort wide of Joe Hart's post, before the lively Defoe missed the target with a powerful effort down the other end moments later.

Bertrand and Kyle Walker were not afraid to get forward in the 15-minute spell before the break as England looked to double their lead, but it was Lithuania that had the final chance of the first period when Vykintas Slivka made use of a defensive mistake before beating Hart to a high ball, but John Stones was on hand to clear off the line.

Jermain Defoe opens the scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017© SilverHub

England should have doubled their lead two minutes into the second period when Bertrand picked out Sterling with a brilliant cross from the left, but the Manchester City attacker could not convert at the far post.

Defoe was next to come close for England in the 51st minute after breaking into the Lithuania box, but the Sunderland forward's effort was straight at Setkus as one goal continued to separate the two teams in London.

Slivka had Lithuania's first shot on target in the second period as he tested Hart with an effort in the 53rd minute, before Oxlade-Chamberlain forced Setkus into a flying save down the other end moments later.

Marcus Rashford and Vardy replaced Defoe and Sterling on the hour as Southgate looked for more invention in the final third of the field during a period where Lithuania were growing in confidence. Arturas Zulpa was next to try his luck for the visitors in the 63rd minute, but the midfielder's long-range effort cleared the crossbar.

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014

England doubled their lead in the 66th minute, however, when Vardy slotted into the bottom corner from close range after a clever flick from Lallana had released the Leicester City forward into the Lithuanian box.

Rashford tried his luck from distance 20 minutes from time as the Three Lions looked for more goals, before Dele Alli brought a save from Setkus as the pressure continued to build on the away side's penalty box.

Vardy was the target of two dangerous crosses within the space of 60 seconds 10 minutes from time at Wembley, but strong defending from centre-back Tadas Kijanskas saw the visitors clear their lines.

Vardy had another opportunity moments later after a super ball from Rashford had released the former non-league striker, but he lifted his effort over the crossbar under pressure from the onrushing Setkus.

The pressure from England continued into the latter stages as Alli headed a Rashford cross just wide in the 88th minute, but it finished 2-0 on the night as Southgate's side moved five points clear of second-place Slovenia at the top of Group F.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart passes the ball out during his side's World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley on October 8, 2016
Read Next:
Joe Hart to captain England
>
View our homepages for Michael Keane, Jermain Defoe, Gareth Southgate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ryan Bertrand, Fiodor Cernych, Nerijus Valskis, Chris Smalling, Gary Cahill, Ernestas Setkus, Adam Lallana, Joe Hart, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Vykintas Slivka, Dele Alli, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Arturas Zulpa, Tadas Kijanskas, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Live Commentary: England 2-0 Lithuania - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Result: Jermain Defoe on scoresheet in England win
 Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'
Team News: Defoe starts for EnglandEric Dier: 'Dele Alli still learning'Livermore: 'I thought my career was over'Winks eyes spot in England senior squadWayne Rooney still in Southgate's plans
Defoe 'to start for England against Lithuania'Southgate hints at first start for GibsonBertrand: 'Southgate a breath of fresh air'Rashford 'excited' to represent England Under-21sSouthgate reveals Smalling "knock"
> England Homepage
More Lithuania News
Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Live Commentary: England 2-0 Lithuania - as it happened
 Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana during the World Cup qualifier between England and Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Result: Jermain Defoe on scoresheet in England win
 Jermain Defoe of England celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Euro 2008 Qualifying match between England and Andorra at Old Trafford on September 2, 2006
Team News: Jermain Defoe starts for England
Joe Hart to captain EnglandPreview: England vs. LithuaniaEngland must hit goal trail against LithuaniaFA plans tribute to London attack victimsProbe launched into England qualifying group?
Result: James McArthur spares Scotland's blushesGordon Strachan recalls Maloney, WallaceEngland fined by UEFA over crowd troublePlayer Ratings: Lithuania 0-3 EnglandLithuania boss quits after England defeat
> Lithuania Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 