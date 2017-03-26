World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

Gareth Southgate hints at first England start for Ben Gibson

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
© Getty Images
England manager Gareth Southgate insists that it 'would not be a gamble' to start Ben Gibson against Lithuania, with injuries and suspensions forcing his hand slightly.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 20:29 UK

Gareth Southgate has revealed that "there is a chance" Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson could make his England debut in the World Cup qualifier with Lithuania.

The 24-year-old was called up to the Three Lions squad on Friday afternoon due to injuries sustained by Manchester United duo Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, while fellow central defender Gary Cahill is suspended.

On the back of his first call-up to the senior national side, Gibson is now in line to go straight into the starting lineup, potentially alongside another rookie in Michael Keane who made his bow against Germany in midweek.

"I have considered picking him before," Southgate told reporters. "He's a player we worked with at the Under-21s, so we know him well; we know his personality and character. There is a chance Ben could start tomorrow.

"I don't think it would be a gamble to play anybody in the squad. That's why he's here. We're not afraid to put young players in. When you bring someone in late to the squad, for a couple of days, it's really important that you know who's coming through the door.

"With him he is already the captain at his club. He's a Premier League captain at a very young age, which tells you something about his leadership qualities, and the type of person he is. He's also had a very good season with Middlesbrough."

Gibson has been linked with a string of top flight sides following an impressive maiden campaign in the Premier League, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Read Next:
Gibson receives first senior England call-up
>
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Ben Gibson, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Gary Cahill, Michael Keane, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'
 Chris Smalling of England celebrates as he scores against Portugal at Wembley Stadium on June 2, 2016
Gareth Southgate reveals Chris Smalling "knock"
 Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Gareth Southgate hints at first England start for Ben Gibson
Bertrand: 'Southgate a breath of fresh air'Rashford 'excited' to represent England Under-21sJoe Hart to captain EnglandPreview: England vs. LithuaniaRobson: 'Alli can have major England role'
Michael Keane happy to prove United wrongEric Dier "would love" England captaincyDier: Iceland loss a "painful reminder"Gibson receives first senior England call-upEngland must hit goal trail against Lithuania
> England Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Report: Newcastle United interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson
 France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
Premier League quartet target move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson?
 Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Gareth Southgate hints at first England start for Ben Gibson
Gibson receives first senior England call-upRedknapp 'not in running' for Boro jobGestede: 'No biting from myself or Bailly'Steve Agnew: 'We deserved a draw'Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?
Result: Man United bring up landmark win at BoroTeam News: Multiple changes for Boro, Man UnitedLive Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United - as it happenedRavanelli keen on Middlesbrough returnReport: Redknapp holding out for Boro job
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 