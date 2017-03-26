England manager Gareth Southgate insists that it 'would not be a gamble' to start Ben Gibson against Lithuania, with injuries and suspensions forcing his hand slightly.

Gareth Southgate has revealed that "there is a chance" Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson could make his England debut in the World Cup qualifier with Lithuania.

The 24-year-old was called up to the Three Lions squad on Friday afternoon due to injuries sustained by Manchester United duo Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, while fellow central defender Gary Cahill is suspended.

On the back of his first call-up to the senior national side, Gibson is now in line to go straight into the starting lineup, potentially alongside another rookie in Michael Keane who made his bow against Germany in midweek.

"I have considered picking him before," Southgate told reporters. "He's a player we worked with at the Under-21s, so we know him well; we know his personality and character. There is a chance Ben could start tomorrow.

"I don't think it would be a gamble to play anybody in the squad. That's why he's here. We're not afraid to put young players in. When you bring someone in late to the squad, for a couple of days, it's really important that you know who's coming through the door.

"With him he is already the captain at his club. He's a Premier League captain at a very young age, which tells you something about his leadership qualities, and the type of person he is. He's also had a very good season with Middlesbrough."

Gibson has been linked with a string of top flight sides following an impressive maiden campaign in the Premier League, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea.