Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are all reportedly interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson.

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson has reportedly attracted interest from four of the top teams in the Premier League.

Gibson is regarded as one of England's biggest prospects at the back, and he has been rewarded with a call-up to the England squad for Sunday's game with Lithuania.

He has spent the early stages of his career at the Riverside Stadium but with Boro struggling to retain their top-flight status, they are likely to face a fight to keep hold of the 24-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are all keen on signing the left-sided defender during the summer.

If Gibson is to leave the North-East, it has been claimed that Middlesbrough will look to receive £25m for a player who has made 143 appearances for the first team in all competitions.

He has also had loan spells with Tranmere Rovers, York City and Plymouth Argyle respectively.