New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11:11 UK

Chelsea have reportedly signalled their intent to match Manchester United in the race to sign Antoine Griezmann during the summer.

Throughout this week, it has been suggested that United are regarded as the favourites to push through a deal for the in-demand Atletico Madrid attacker, but it appears that Jose Mourinho could face competition from his former club.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are prepared to paid whatever it takes to sign the French international, with it being claimed that Antonio Conte has been granted 'a blank cheque' to get a deal over the line.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can do anything to prevent Griezmann completing a switch to Old Trafford, which is believed to be his favoured destination, but the Blues will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer on their return to the Champions League.

Since moving to Vicente Calderon in 2014, the 26-year-old has scored 79 goals in 147 appearances in all competitions.

Atletico's boss Diego Simeone has already acknowledged that his star player could leave the club during the next transfer window.

Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Read Next:
Man United 'closing on Griezmann'
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Diego Simeone, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Manchester United to profit from Michael Keane transfer?
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Manchester United 'closing on Antoine Griezmann'
United looking at Marcelo Brozovic?Pogba injury 'not as bad as first feared'Michael Keane happy to prove United wrongReport: Mourinho pushing through Perisic dealVidic backs under-fire Paul Pogba
Mourinho hits out at pampered youngstersMan United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'Man United 'table £95m Mbappe bid'Man United, England youngster in demand?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
 France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
Premier League quartet target move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Liverpool, Chelsea both want Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk
Chelsea 'want Neymar to keep Conte at club'Vertonghen: Catching Chelsea "very hard"Frank Leboeuf: 'Kante is not a leader'Madrid 'still interested in Thibaut Courtois'Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'
Mourinho hits out at pampered youngstersDrogba to continue playing career Stateside?West Ham to move for Michy Batshuayi?Arsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?Cole amused by Arsenal's lack of success
> Chelsea Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Chelsea to rival Manchester United for Antoine Griezmann?
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Manchester United 'closing on Antoine Griezmann'
 Jose Gimenez for Atletico Madrid on January 7, 2015
Manchester United 'lead Jose Gimenez race'
Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'Moya signs new one-year Atletico dealAgent: 'No Lacazette Atletico deal'Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'
Diego Costa not ruling out Chelsea exitGriezmann: 'I could play for Real, Barca'Balague: 'Griezmann happy at Atletico'Griezmann: 'I am happy at Atletico'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quarters
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
World Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 