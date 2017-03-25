Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Throughout this week, it has been suggested that United are regarded as the favourites to push through a deal for the in-demand Atletico Madrid attacker, but it appears that Jose Mourinho could face competition from his former club.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are prepared to paid whatever it takes to sign the French international, with it being claimed that Antonio Conte has been granted 'a blank cheque' to get a deal over the line.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can do anything to prevent Griezmann completing a switch to Old Trafford, which is believed to be his favoured destination, but the Blues will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer on their return to the Champions League.

Since moving to Vicente Calderon in 2014, the 26-year-old has scored 79 goals in 147 appearances in all competitions.

Atletico's boss Diego Simeone has already acknowledged that his star player could leave the club during the next transfer window.