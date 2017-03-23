New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'closing on Antoine Griezmann'

Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann.
By , European Football Editor
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Manchester United are reportedly closing on a deal for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann.

On Thursday, Atletico boss Diego Simeone admitted that Griezmann could leave the Vicente Calderon at the end of the season if the release clause - believed to be £86m - is met.

Griezmann has been firm in his desire to stay at Atletico over the last couple of weeks, although it is understood that the 25-year-old is open to joining close friend Paul Pogba at Old Trafford this summer.

According to Manchester Evening News, sources close to the Frenchman believe that the attacker is closing in on a move to the 20-time English champions, with all parties agreeing terms.

Griezmann has netted 22 times in 40 appearances for Atletico this season, and 79 goals in 147 matches in total since joining the Madrid giants from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2014.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Simeone: 'Griezmann could leave Atleti'
