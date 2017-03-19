Mar 19, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
1-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gestede (77')
Clayton (33')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Fellaini (30'), Lingard (62'), Valencia (93')
Jones (25')

Rudy Gestede: 'Neither myself nor Eric Bailly bit opponent'

General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Rudy Gestede has admitted that there was no bite from either him or Eric Bailly when the two clashed in Middlesbrough's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 18:49 UK

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede has admitted that there was no bite from either him or Eric Bailly when the two clashed in the club's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Gestede came off the bench to score in the 77th minute and reduce the visitors' lead to 2-1 before Antonio Valencia's late goal wrapped it up for United.

In between the two goals there was a scuffle between both sets of players, prompted by a coming together between Gestede and Bailly, and mixed reports claimed that one of the two had bitten the other.

It was also reported that a bust-up between both sets of players occurred at the end of the match in the tunnel, with security apparently having to step in.

Gestede addressed the biting reports, telling Sky Sports News: "We had a few words together, it was nothing major. He gave me a hug and a kiss, that's it. I didn't feel anything.

"Ben (Gibson) thought he bit me, so that's why he reacted like he did. But I told him now we were just talking, there was no problem."

Both clubs could now face disciplinary action from the Football Association depending on referee Jon Moss's take on proceedings at the end of the league fixture.

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
Read Next:
Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?
>
View our homepages for Rudy Gestede, Eric Bailly, Ben Gibson, Antonio Valencia, Jon Moss, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Rudy Gestede: 'Neither myself nor Eric Bailly bit opponent'
 Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Result: Manchester United victorious at Middlesbrough to bring up landmark win
Mourinho plays down Lingard concernsJose Mourinho "super happy" with victoryJose Mourinho explains defensive shapeBoro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?Team News: Multiple changes for Boro, Man United
Mourinho wants at least three years at UnitedJones: 'Man United can cope without key trio'Pogba '100% focused' on making swift returnPreview: Middlesbrough vs. Man UtdMourinho: 'I know who got Karanka sacked'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 General view at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Premier League clash between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Rudy Gestede: 'Neither myself nor Eric Bailly bit opponent'
 Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Result: Manchester United victorious at Middlesbrough to bring up landmark win
Steve Agnew: 'We deserved a draw'Boro, United involved in tunnel bust-up?Team News: Multiple changes for Boro, Man UnitedRavanelli keen on Middlesbrough returnReport: Redknapp holding out for Boro job
Preview: Middlesbrough vs. Man UtdMourinho: 'I know who got Karanka sacked'Paul Pogba to miss Middlesbrough clashAgnew: Karanka exit "difficult and emotional"Gibson: 'Karanka sacrificed himself'
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 