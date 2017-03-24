Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is on the radar of both Liverpool and Chelsea, according to reports.

Liverpool have reportedly decided to fight Chelsea for the signature of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but has attracted a number of admirers due to his performances since leaving Celtic for St Mary's.

According to the Evening Standard, Antonio Conte wants Van Dijk as a competitor for Cesar Azpilicueta on the right side of the Blues' three-man defence.

The report goes on to add that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is also keen to bolster his back line ahead of the new campaign, prompting a potential summer tug-of-war for Van Dijk's services.

Van Dijk still has five years remaining on his current deal at Southampton, who will reportedly not consider offers of less than £50m for the Netherlands international.