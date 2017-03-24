New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool, Chelsea both want Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is on the radar of both Liverpool and Chelsea, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 15:53 UK

Liverpool have reportedly decided to fight Chelsea for the signature of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but has attracted a number of admirers due to his performances since leaving Celtic for St Mary's.

According to the Evening Standard, Antonio Conte wants Van Dijk as a competitor for Cesar Azpilicueta on the right side of the Blues' three-man defence.

The report goes on to add that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is also keen to bolster his back line ahead of the new campaign, prompting a potential summer tug-of-war for Van Dijk's services.

Van Dijk still has five years remaining on his current deal at Southampton, who will reportedly not consider offers of less than £50m for the Netherlands international.

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea to use Ake in bid for Saints defender?
>
View our homepages for Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp, Cesar Azpilicueta, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Liverpool, Chelsea both want Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Real Madrid 'still interested in signing Thibaut Courtois'
 Barcelona forward Neymar in action during his side's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on October 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea want Neymar to help keep Antonio Conte away from Inter Milan
Vertonghen: Catching Chelsea "very hard"Frank Leboeuf: 'Kante is not a leader'Chelsea, Real Madrid 'want Alex Sandro'Mourinho hits out at pampered youngstersDrogba to continue playing career Stateside?
West Ham to move for Michy Batshuayi?Arsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?Cole amused by Arsenal's lack of successRadja Nainggolan reveals Chelsea talksDiego Costa not ruling out Chelsea exit
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Liverpool, Chelsea both want Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk
 Liverpool's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against Stoke during their Premier League match on January 12, 2014
Arsene Wenger: 'Luis Suarez agreed to join Arsenal in 2013'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Neymar: Philippe Coutinho "would totally fit in at Barcelona"
Henderson: 'Gerrard key to Liverpool move'Mignolet: 'Liverpool in a good place'Liverpool investigated for tapping up schoolboy?Klopp: 'Coleman didn't contact me about Woodburn'Liverpool, Everton 'scouting Bobby Wood'
Dalglish pays tribute to Ronnie MoranLiverpool "deeply saddened" by Moran deathFormer Liverpool captain Moran dies aged 83Collymore urges Liverpool to sell CoutinhoCan predicts "interesting" Merseyside derby
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Liverpool, Chelsea both want Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk
 Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Dusan Tadic frustrated by frequent substitutions
 Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Chelsea to use Nathan Ake in bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?
Ward-Prowse: 'England call-up always a target'Puel rules Gabbiadini out of Italy dutyPuel bemoans Marriner penalty decisionPuel: 'Draw would have been fair result'Result: Alli fires Spurs to win over Southampton
Team News: Four changes for Spurs against SaintsLive Commentary: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton - as it happenedPreview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. SouthamptonNathan Redmond reveals Claude Puel prankWard-Prowse: 'Saints want momentum'
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 