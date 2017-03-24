Liverpool have reportedly decided to fight Chelsea for the signature of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
The 25-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, but has attracted a number of admirers due to his performances since leaving Celtic for St Mary's.
According to the Evening Standard, Antonio Conte wants Van Dijk as a competitor for Cesar Azpilicueta on the right side of the Blues' three-man defence.
The report goes on to add that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is also keen to bolster his back line ahead of the new campaign, prompting a potential summer tug-of-war for Van Dijk's services.
Van Dijk still has five years remaining on his current deal at Southampton, who will reportedly not consider offers of less than £50m for the Netherlands international.