World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson receives first senior England call-up

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
© Getty Images
Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is called up to the England squad for the first time following an injury to Chris Smalling.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 13:42 UK

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson has been called up to the England squad ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Wembley against Lithuania.

The 24-year-old gets his first senior call-up following the loss of Chris Smalling, who has returned to Manchester United for treatment on an unspecified injury.

Gary Cahill and Phil Jones are also unavailable as the former is suspended, while the latter suffered a toe injury in a training-ground challenge with Smalling earlier this week.

Gibson, a regular member of the England Under-21 side under current senior boss Gareth Southgate, will join the squad on Friday afternoon and take part in a training session on Saturday.

England, who were beaten 1-0 by Germany in a friendly on Wednesday in Southgate's first game as permanent manager, go into Sunday's game unbeaten in qualifying and are top of Group F on 10 points.

England midfielder Eric Dier in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Your Comments
