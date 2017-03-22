England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to use a 3-4-3 formation against Germany, handing a debut to Michael Keane and first international start to Jake Livermore.

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to hand an international debut to Michael Keane when his side take on Germany in Dortmund this evening.

The Burnley defender is set for his first senior appearance for his country as part of a back three at Signal Iduna Park, alongside captain Gary Cahill and Manchester United's Chris Smalling.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore is also set for his first international start in the middle of the park alongside Eric Dier, who scored a dramatic late winner when the two sides last met just under a year ago.

Southgate has kept his team close to his chest in the build-up to the match, but numerous reports suggest that he will opt for the 3-4-3 formation which has proved successful for Chelsea this season and has since been adopted by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur too.

Joe Hart is expected to start in goal with Kyle Walker and Ryan Bertrand as wing-backs, while Adam Lallana, Jamie Vardy and Dele Alli will make up the front three.

Manchester City centre-back John Stones is likely to be rested with Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in mind, a match that Cahill will miss through suspension.

Raheem Sterling and Ross Barkley are also set to miss out from the start this evening, while 34-year-old Jermain Defoe will be hopeful of making his first England appearance for more than three years off the bench.

Expected England side to face Germany: Hart; Keane, Smalling, Cahill; Walker, Dier, Livermore, Bertrand; Lallana, Vardy, Alli