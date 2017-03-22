England manager Gareth Southgate reveals that he is unsure whether or not Raheem Sterling will be fit to face Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday night.

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that Raheem Sterling is a doubt for Wednesday's international friendly with Germany.

Sterling trained away from the rest of the England squad earlier today having played the full 90 minutes in Manchester City's matches against Monaco and Liverpool last week.

Southgate confirmed that he will have one eye on Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Lithuania when he chooses his side to face Germany in Dortmund tomorrow night, but stopped short of ruling Sterling out of the game.

"Raheem is one we need to assess. He obviously had quite a heavy week in terms of load and everything else with the game in Monaco and against Liverpool," he told reporters.

"I've got to balance what is right for tomorrow and what is right for Sunday as well, but we'll keep monitoring that.

"We are in a position where we haven't been able to get all the players on the field until today and then you've got to see how they come through training and who is ready for tomorrow. It's a little bit later than we'd like but that's the nature of the game tomorrow."

Southgate also revealed that Manchester United defender Phil Jones suffered a toe injury in training that forced him to pull out of the squad.