Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
vs.
England
 

England to assess Raheem Sterling ahead of Germany match

England winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
England manager Gareth Southgate reveals that he is unsure whether or not Raheem Sterling will be fit to face Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday night.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 21:24 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that Raheem Sterling is a doubt for Wednesday's international friendly with Germany.

Sterling trained away from the rest of the England squad earlier today having played the full 90 minutes in Manchester City's matches against Monaco and Liverpool last week.

Southgate confirmed that he will have one eye on Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Lithuania when he chooses his side to face Germany in Dortmund tomorrow night, but stopped short of ruling Sterling out of the game.

"Raheem is one we need to assess. He obviously had quite a heavy week in terms of load and everything else with the game in Monaco and against Liverpool," he told reporters.

"I've got to balance what is right for tomorrow and what is right for Sunday as well, but we'll keep monitoring that.

"We are in a position where we haven't been able to get all the players on the field until today and then you've got to see how they come through training and who is ready for tomorrow. It's a little bit later than we'd like but that's the nature of the game tomorrow."

Southgate also revealed that Manchester United defender Phil Jones suffered a toe injury in training that forced him to pull out of the squad.

Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate reveals Jones toe injury
>
View our homepages for Raheem Sterling, Gareth Southgate, Phil Jones, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
David Seaman: 'Joe Hart still England's best goalkeeper'
 John Stones in action for Manchester City on October 15, 2016
Manchester City defender John Stones: 'I'm still learning'
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Manchester City 'enter race for Espanyol left-back'
England to assess Raheem Sterling fitnessSterling trains away from England teammatesCaballero: 'Man City character made Pep proud'Man City charged with misconduct by FAManchester derby scheduled for April 27
Klopp: 'Lallana apologised for miss'Pep Guardiola: 'I love John Stones'Klopp: 'We could have beaten Man City'Guardiola: 'It is one of my happiest days'Result: Man City, Liverpool share points in pulsating contest
> Manchester City Homepage
More England News
Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Phil Jones released from England squad
 Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
David Seaman: 'Joe Hart still England's best goalkeeper'
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Jamie Vardy during the World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gareth Southgate offers support to Jamie Vardy over death threats
Hodgson "proud" of youth developmentEngland to assess Raheem Sterling fitnessSouthgate reveals Jones toe injurySouthgate: 'England need German mentality'Cahill to captain England against Germany
Stones: "We want to prove people wrong"Sterling trains away from England teammatesOzil ruled out of friendly against EnglandJohn Stones: "I'm learning every day"Defoe casts doubt on Sunderland future
> England Homepage
More Germany News
Germany's midfielder Lukas Podolski (L) celebrates scoring the 2-2 goal with midfielder Andre Schuerrle during the friendly football match Germany vs Australia in Kaiserslautern, southern Germany on March 25, 2015
Lukas Podolski to captain Germany against England
 England defender Gary Cahill in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gary Cahill to captain England against Germany
 England winger Raheem Sterling in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
England to assess Raheem Sterling ahead of Germany match
Southgate: 'England need German mentality'Ozil ruled out of friendly against EnglandPreview: Germany vs. EnglandGotze ruled out for remainder of seasonUEFA: 'Only two bids for Euro 2024'
Oliver Kahn slams "passive" Mesut OzilOzil named best German player of 2016Ilkay Gundogan to undergo surgery on knee injuryResult: Italy, Germany play out goalless friendlyTeam News: Ventura, Low ring the changes
> Germany Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 