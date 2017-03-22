Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
vs.
England
 

Gareth Southgate reveals Phil Jones toe injury

Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
England manager Gareth Southgate reveals that Phil Jones was forced to withdraw from the squad to face Germany and Lithuania due to a toe injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 20:23 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that a toe injury forced Phil Jones to withdraw from the squad to face Germany and Lithuania.

The Manchester United defender had been due to make his first England appearance since November 2015 during the upcoming double-header, only to pull out of the squad before their trip to Dortmund today.

Southgate confirmed that the 25-year-old sustained a suspected toe injury in training, but is still unsure as to the severity of the problem.

"We'll know more once he's had a scan or X-ray. It was just a sort of innocuous tackle. He's caught the bottom of somebody's foot, possible injury to his toe," he told reporters.

Jones has made 20 appearances for England since his debut 2011.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Read Next:
Ozil ruled out of friendly against England
>
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Phil Jones, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Phil Jones released from England squad
 Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
David Seaman: 'Joe Hart still England's best goalkeeper'
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Jamie Vardy during the World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Gareth Southgate offers support to Jamie Vardy over death threats
Hodgson "proud" of youth developmentEngland to assess Raheem Sterling fitnessSouthgate reveals Jones toe injurySouthgate: 'England need German mentality'Cahill to captain England against Germany
Stones: "We want to prove people wrong"Sterling trains away from England teammatesOzil ruled out of friendly against EnglandJohn Stones: "I'm learning every day"Defoe casts doubt on Sunderland future
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 