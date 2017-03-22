England manager Gareth Southgate reveals that Phil Jones was forced to withdraw from the squad to face Germany and Lithuania due to a toe injury.

The Manchester United defender had been due to make his first England appearance since November 2015 during the upcoming double-header, only to pull out of the squad before their trip to Dortmund today.

Southgate confirmed that the 25-year-old sustained a suspected toe injury in training, but is still unsure as to the severity of the problem.

"We'll know more once he's had a scan or X-ray. It was just a sort of innocuous tackle. He's caught the bottom of somebody's foot, possible injury to his toe," he told reporters.

Jones has made 20 appearances for England since his debut 2011.