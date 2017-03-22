Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
vs.
England
 

Phil Jones released from England squad

Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is released from the England squad after suffering an injury during training.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 14:59 UK

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has been forced to withdraw from the England squad through injury.

The 25-year-old had been in line to make his first appearance for his country since November 2015, with the centre-back a potential replacement for the suspended Gary Cahill against Lithuania.

However, it has been revealed that Jones has sustained an injury in training, meaning that he will not feature against Germany on Wednesday night or in Sunday's contest with Lithuania.

After a frustrating period on the sidelines, Jones returned to action in November and has since gone on to make 22 appearances for United in all competitions this season.

Before his injury setbacks, he represented the Three Lions on seven occasions during 2015, taking his total number of caps to 20.

Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Read Next:
Man Utd fined for failing to control players
>
View our homepages for Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United to hold contract talks with defender Marcos Rojo?
 Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger warms up during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger completes MLS move
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Report: West Ham United to move for Wayne Rooney if he leaves Manchester United
Phil Jones released from England squadSchweinsteiger "sad to leave" Man UnitedMourinho: United lack "super personalities"Lingard: First league goal "long time coming"Balague: 'Griezmann happy at Atletico'
Man United heading for United StatesForlan backs Pogba to deliver at UnitedJuan Mata: 'Unbeaten run not a fluke'Ferguson to return as Man United bossManchester derby scheduled for April 27
> Manchester United Homepage
More England News
Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Phil Jones released from England squad
 Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling trains away from rest of England squad
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Mesut Ozil ruled out of Germany's friendly against England due to injury
John Stones: "I'm learning every day"Defoe casts doubt on Sunderland futurePreview: Germany vs. EnglandDefoe: 'Southgate has always impressed me'Defoe: 'Being senior England player is strange'
Ward-Prowse: 'Southgate best man for job'Ward-Prowse: 'England call-up always a target'Antonio pulls out of England squadKyle Walker plays down injury concernsBilic: 'Antonio likely to miss out on England'
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 