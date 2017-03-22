Phil Jones released from England squad

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is released from the England squad after suffering an injury during training.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has been forced to withdraw from the England squad through injury.

The 25-year-old had been in line to make his first appearance for his country since November 2015, with the centre-back a potential replacement for the suspended Gary Cahill against Lithuania.

However, it has been revealed that Jones has sustained an injury in training, meaning that he will not feature against Germany on Wednesday night or in Sunday's contest with Lithuania.

After a frustrating period on the sidelines, Jones returned to action in November and has since gone on to make 22 appearances for United in all competitions this season.

Before his injury setbacks, he represented the Three Lions on seven occasions during 2015, taking his total number of caps to 20.