Raheem Sterling reportedly trains away from the rest of his England teammates ahead of Wednesday's friendly with Germany.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was absent from this morning's training session with England in order to recover from Sunday's clash against his former club Liverpool.

The 22-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

According to The Mirror, Sterling trained indoors at St George's Park while the rest of the squad went through various drills on the grass pitches.

City defender John Stones and Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne also featured in Sunday's game, but they both took part in the regular training session today.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will face Germany in Dortmund for an international friendly before taking on Lithuania at Wembley in a World Cup qualifier this Sunday.