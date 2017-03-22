Team News: Gareth Southgate hands England debut to Michael Keane

Manager Gareth Southgate hands an England debut to Burnley defender Michael Keane in the friendly international with Germany in Dortmund.

Manager Gareth Southgate has handed an England debut to Burnley defender Michael Keane in the friendly international with Germany in Dortmund. Germany: Team to follow. England: Hart, Walker, Keane, Cahill, Smalling, Bertrand, Livermore, Dier, Alli, Lallana, Vardy More to follow.

