Manager Gareth Southgate hands an England debut to Burnley defender Michael Keane in the friendly international with Germany in Dortmund.
Manager Gareth Southgate has handed an England debut to Burnley defender Michael Keane in the friendly international with Germany in Dortmund.
Germany: Team to follow.
England: Hart, Walker, Keane, Cahill, Smalling, Bertrand, Livermore, Dier, Alli, Lallana, Vardy
