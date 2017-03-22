Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
vs.
England
 

Team News: Gareth Southgate hands England debut to Michael Keane

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Manager Gareth Southgate hands an England debut to Burnley defender Michael Keane in the friendly international with Germany in Dortmund.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 18:41 UK

Manager Gareth Southgate has handed an England debut to Burnley defender Michael Keane in the friendly international with Germany in Dortmund.

Germany: Team to follow.

England: Hart, Walker, Keane, Cahill, Smalling, Bertrand, Livermore, Dier, Alli, Lallana, Vardy

Shkodran Mustafi in action for Arsenal on September 10, 2016
Mustafi: 'Stones is a classy player'
