Live Commentary: Germany vs. England

6.39pm At home, Germany have now won four consecutive matches without conceding, but their record in front of their own fans is not as formidable as you might expect from a team of their calibre. They have lost two of their previous three before this current run - including last year's defeat to England - and they have lost four of their last 15 too so they are by no means unbeatable on home soil. Indeed, over the past decade they have been beaten 12 times in front of their own fans, which is significantly more defeats than England have suffered in the same period (seven).

6.36pm Of course, Germany can only beat was it put in front of them, which is exactly what they have done so far - and quite convincingly too. They are one of only two teams, along with tonight's opponents, incidentally, who are yet to concede in qualifying, while only Belgium have scored more than Germany's 16 in their four group games so far - an average of four per game that was helped by the rout of San Marino. Games like this against better-quality opposition (we hope) will be important for Joachim Low in the build-up to the World Cup considering the level of teams they will come up against in qualifying, though.

6.33pm That stat is slightly skewed by an 8-0 win over minnows San Marino, but there is no doubt that Germany have been dominant in their World Cup qualifying group so far. Die Mannschaft are one of only three teams still to have a 100% record in the European section of qualifying - along with Switzerland and Belgium - and in truth it is tough to see who will stop them considering the relative lack of competition they have in Group C. They are also five points clear of Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan, who share second place, while Czech Republic, Norway and San Marino make up the rest of the group - not exactly testing opposition for the world champions.

6.30pm Including that penalty shootout win over Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, Germany have now won 10 and lost just one of those last 13 outings in all competitions, while in their ongoing six-game - a run which stretches back to their shock friendly loss at the hands of Slovakia in the build-up to last summer's tournament. In addition to being solid at the back during that time, Germany have also been deadly going forward with 18 goals without reply during their current six-match undefeated streak - an average of three per game.

6.27pm Germany do come into tonight's game unbeaten in their last three friendlies, all without conceding, and in all competitions they are in fine form since their semi-final exit from Euro 2016 at the hands of France. Low's side are unbeaten in six outings since then, winning five, drawing one and keeping clean sheets in all six of those games. It is 558 minutes since Germany last conceded a goal, when Antoine Griezmann's 72nd-minute strike confirmed their exit from the Euros, and that clean sheet record stretches even further back with 11 in their last 13. Only against Italy and France in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of Euro 2016 have they conceded during that period.

6.24pm One of the biggest and most significant differences between these two national teams seems to be when they are able to peak. I have already mentioned Germany's vastly superior record at major tournaments, but when it comes to friendlies it is an entirely different story. I will come to England's record in such matches a little later, but Germany have only won 13 of their last 35 friendly games, drawing 12 of those and losing 10. It is a surprisingly mixed record for a team of such quality, and that run includes shock defeats to the likes of Australia, Switzerland, USA (twice) and Slovakia. They always seem to get the job done when it matters most, though, which is perhaps the biggest lesson for England to learn from them.

6.21pm It is easy to see why Southgate has highlighted Germany as an example to follow too - they have reached at least the semi-finals of the last four World Cups and three European Championships, whereas England have not reached a semi-final since 1996 and their World Cup triumph in 1966 - beating West Germany in the final, incidentally - is still their solitary success on the international stage. Germany have also had a lot of stability in recent years, with Joachim Low having been in charge for more than a decade, whereas England have had three different managers in the past nine months.

6.18pm Any German fan will tell you that this fixture means more to the English than it does to the Germans, but the world champions will still go into this game looking for revenge for that defeat almost a year ago in Berlin. In truth, that is a rare reason for bragging rights for England over the Germans, though, with Die Mannschaft even being cited as an example by England boss Gareth Southgate for how he wants his side to develop.