Germany
vs.
England
 

Mesut Ozil ruled out of Germany's friendly against England due to injury

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Germany boss Joachim Low confirms that Mesut Ozil will miss Wednesday's international friendly against England due to a hamstring injury.
Germany boss Joachim Low has confirmed that Mesut Ozil will play no part in the international friendly against England in Dortmund on Wednesday.

The Arsenal star is suffering with a slight hamstring strain, which kept him out of Saturday's 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Low confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday that Ozil is not fit enough to play against the Three Lions, while Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez will also be left out.

The reigning world champions will face England on home soil before travelling to Azerbaijan for a World Cup qualifier this Sunday.

After Gareth Southgate's men take on Germany, they will welcome Lithuania to Wembley as they continue their bid to play in the 2018 World Cup.

Mario Gomez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Northern Ireland and Germany on June 21, 2016
Mario Gomez out due to 'hardened buttocks'
