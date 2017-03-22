Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Lukas Podolski to captain Germany against England

Germany's midfielder Lukas Podolski (L) celebrates scoring the 2-2 goal with midfielder Andre Schuerrle during the friendly football match Germany vs Australia in Kaiserslautern, southern Germany on March 25, 2015
Germany coach Joachim Low hands Lukas Podolski the captain's armband for the friendly with England as the striker features in his final international fixture.
Germany coach Joachim Low has described Lukas Podolski as a "unique" player after handing the striker the captain's armband for his final international match.

Podolski has announced that he will retire from the international stage after his nation's friendly with England on Wednesday night in what will be his 130th appearance in the senior side.

The Galatasaray attacker is also just two short of 50 goals in a Germany shirt, and Low has heaped praise on the 31-year-old ahead of his farewell game.

Low told reporters: "It's not easy to replace Podolski in the team. He is unique. He is one of the greatest players that Germany has produced."

Podolski will also be leaving European football at the end of the current campaign after agreeing a deal with Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
