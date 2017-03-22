Germany coach Joachim Low hands Lukas Podolski the captain's armband for the friendly with England as the striker features in his final international fixture.

Germany coach Joachim Low has described Lukas Podolski as a "unique" player after handing the striker the captain's armband for his final international match.

Podolski has announced that he will retire from the international stage after his nation's friendly with England on Wednesday night in what will be his 130th appearance in the senior side.

The Galatasaray attacker is also just two short of 50 goals in a Germany shirt, and Low has heaped praise on the 31-year-old ahead of his farewell game.

Low told reporters: "It's not easy to replace Podolski in the team. He is unique. He is one of the greatest players that Germany has produced."

Podolski will also be leaving European football at the end of the current campaign after agreeing a deal with Japanese club Vissel Kobe.