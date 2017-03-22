Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
vs.
England
 

Gary Cahill to captain England against Germany

England defender Gary Cahill in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
England manager Gareth Southgate confirms that Gary Cahill will captain his country for their friendly against world champions Germany in Dortmund.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 19:45 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Gary Cahill will captain his country when they take on Germany in Dortmund on Wednesday night.

Southgate is missing both Wayne Rooney and Jordan Henderson from his first squad as permanent boss of the Three Lions, leaving him without his usual first two choices for the armband.

However, Cahill has captained Premier League leaders Chelsea for much of the campaign and will now lead his country out against the world champions tomorrow.

"This season, he's growing in stature with the way he's playing, composure, experience," Southgate told reporters.

Cahill is suspended for England's upcoming World Cup qualifier with Lithuania, though, which could see Joe Hart given the armband.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Read Next:
Ozil ruled out of friendly against England
>
View our homepages for Gary Cahill, Gareth Southgate, Wayne Rooney, Jordan Henderson, Joe Hart, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Big John Stones in action during the international friendly between England and Turkey on May 22, 2016
John Stones: "We want to prove people wrong"
 Phil Jones of Manchester United on the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Phil Jones released from England squad
 Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling trains away from rest of England squad
Cahill to captain England against GermanyOzil ruled out of friendly against EnglandJohn Stones: "I'm learning every day"Defoe casts doubt on Sunderland futurePreview: Germany vs. England
Defoe: 'Southgate has always impressed me'Defoe: 'Being senior England player is strange'Ward-Prowse: 'Southgate best man for job'Ward-Prowse: 'England call-up always a target'Antonio pulls out of England squad
> England Homepage
More Germany News
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with FC Basel at the Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2016
Mesut Ozil ruled out of Germany's friendly against England due to injury
 Germany's midfielder Lukas Podolski (L) celebrates scoring the 2-2 goal with midfielder Andre Schuerrle during the friendly football match Germany vs Australia in Kaiserslautern, southern Germany on March 25, 2015
Lukas Podolski to captain Germany against England
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Preview: Germany vs. England
Cahill to captain England against GermanyGotze ruled out for remainder of seasonUEFA: 'Only two bids for Euro 2024'Oliver Kahn slams "passive" Mesut OzilOzil named best German player of 2016
Ilkay Gundogan to undergo surgery on knee injuryResult: Italy, Germany play out goalless friendlyTeam News: Ventura, Low ring the changesLive Commentary: Italy 0-0 Germany - as it happenedGnabry: 'I feared Germany call-up was prank'
> Germany Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 