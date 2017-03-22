England manager Gareth Southgate confirms that Gary Cahill will captain his country for their friendly against world champions Germany in Dortmund.

Southgate is missing both Wayne Rooney and Jordan Henderson from his first squad as permanent boss of the Three Lions, leaving him without his usual first two choices for the armband.

However, Cahill has captained Premier League leaders Chelsea for much of the campaign and will now lead his country out against the world champions tomorrow.

"This season, he's growing in stature with the way he's playing, composure, experience," Southgate told reporters.

Cahill is suspended for England's upcoming World Cup qualifier with Lithuania, though, which could see Joe Hart given the armband.