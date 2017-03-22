England manager Gareth Southgate calls on his side to change their ways if they are to enjoy success on the international stage again.

The Three Lions have repeatedly disappointed at major tournaments for decades now, with their World Cup success in 1966 still their only trophy of any note.

In contrast, Wednesday's friendly opponents Germany have made at least the semi-finals of the past four World Cups and three European Championships, and Southgate urged England to become more like their old rivals.

"We have to change the way we do things, we have to change the way we think, we have to change the way we work, because we've not had the success our opponents have had over a period of time. That's the mentality you've got to have," he told reporters.

Southgate also confirmed that Chelsea defender Gary Cahill will captain the team for Wednesday's match in Dortmund.