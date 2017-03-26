World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

Report: Jermain Defoe to start for England against Lithuania

England's Jermain Defoe eyes the ball during the World Cup 2014 qualifying football match between San Marino and England at Serravalle Stadium in San Marino on March 22, 2013
© Getty Images
Jermain Defoe is to make his first England start in almost three years in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 11:05 UK

Jermain Defoe has reportedly been pencilled in to make his first England start in almost three years in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday.

The Sunderland striker has not played for the Three Lions since November 2013, when he won his 55th and most recent cap against Chile.

However, the Daily Mail claims that Defoe's 14 goals for the Black Cats this season have persuaded Gareth Southgate to hand him an international recall.

The report adds that the 34-year-old will replace Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, who is understood to have picked up a knock in the 1-0 loss to Germany on Wednesday.

Defoe's first cap for England came against Sweden in 2004.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Read Next:
Southgate hints at first start for Gibson
>
View our homepages for Jermain Defoe, Gareth Southgate, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More England News
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Ross Barkley: 'Club form helped with England call-up'
 England's Jermain Defoe eyes the ball during the World Cup 2014 qualifying football match between San Marino and England at Serravalle Stadium in San Marino on March 22, 2013
Report: Jermain Defoe to start for England against Lithuania
 Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson receives first senior England call-up
Southgate hints at first start for GibsonBertrand: 'Southgate a breath of fresh air'Rashford 'excited' to represent England Under-21sSouthgate reveals Smalling "knock"Joe Hart to captain England
Preview: England vs. LithuaniaRobson: 'Alli can have major England role'Michael Keane happy to prove United wrongEric Dier "would love" England captaincyDier: Iceland loss a "painful reminder"
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 