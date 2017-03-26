Jermain Defoe is to make his first England start in almost three years in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday, according to reports.

Jermain Defoe has reportedly been pencilled in to make his first England start in almost three years in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday.

The Sunderland striker has not played for the Three Lions since November 2013, when he won his 55th and most recent cap against Chile.

However, the Daily Mail claims that Defoe's 14 goals for the Black Cats this season have persuaded Gareth Southgate to hand him an international recall.

The report adds that the 34-year-old will replace Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, who is understood to have picked up a knock in the 1-0 loss to Germany on Wednesday.

Defoe's first cap for England came against Sweden in 2004.