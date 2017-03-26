World Cup
England
1-0
LithuaniaLithuania
Defoe (21')
Team News: Jermain Defoe starts for England

Jermain Defoe of England celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Euro 2008 Qualifying match between England and Andorra at Old Trafford on September 2, 2006
Jermain Defoe starts up front as England host Lithuania in their World Cup qualifier.
Jermain Defoe starts up front for England as they host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley this evening.

In all, manager Gareth Southgate makes four changes to the starting XI that suffered a 1-0 defeat in Germany on Wednesday, with the 34-year-old Sunderland striker coming in for Jamie Vardy, who begins among the substitutes.

The Three Lions are expected to switch to four at the back for the clash in the capital, with Raheem Sterling also earning a recall as support for Defoe alongside Dele Alli and Adam Lallana in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jake Livermore drops to the bench as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain partners up with Eric Dier, while Michael Keane is joined in the heart of defence by John Stones, with Kyle Walker coming in on the right and Ryan Bertrand dropping to left-back ahead of Joe Hart between the sticks.

For the visitors, manager Edgaras Jankauskas makes five changes from the aside that suffered a 3-0 friendly defeat in the Czech Republic in midweek, with Nerijus Valskis picked to lead the line and Arturas Zulpa, skipper Fiodor Cernych, Arvydas Novikovas and Tadas Kijanskas also earning recalls.

England: Hart; Walker, Stones, Keane, Bertrand; Dier, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sterling, Alli, Lallana; Defoe
Subs: Clyne, Forster, Shaw, Gibson, Livermore, Ward-Prowse, Barkley, Vardy, Rashford, Lingard, Redmond, Heaton

Lithuania: Setkus; Slavickas, Klimavicius, Kijanskas, Vaitkunas; Zulpa, Kuklys; Cernych, Slivka, Novikovas; Valskis

Keep up with all of the action from Wembley tonight with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
