World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

Live Commentary: England vs. Lithuania

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the 2018 World Cup qualification match between England and Lithuania.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the 2018 World Cup qualification match between England and Lithuania.

England currently top Group F on 10 points, two points above second-place Slovenia, who are away to Scotland later tonight.

Lithuania, meanwhile, have won just one of their four group matches to sit in fourth position, although they are currently just three points off second.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the clash from Wembley below.


4.07pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Wembley. Both of these countries had friendlies on Wednesday night – England losing 1-0 away to Germany, and Lithuania suffering a 3-0 defeat in Czech Republic. Any changes? Let's have a look...

4.04pmThis afternoon's match will be just the third time that England and Lithuania have met in an international fixture. Both of their previous meetings came during qualification for Euro 2016, and England won 4-0 at home and 3-0 away in extremely comfortable fashion. On paper, it should be a pretty straightforward game for Southgate's England team, but Edgaras Jankauskas's Lithuania have actually only lost one of their four matches in this particular section. Let's hope for an entertaining fixture.

4.01pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live 2018 World Cup qualification coverage continues from Wembley as Gareth Southgate's England welcome Lithuania in Group F. The Three Lions are currently top of the section on 10 points, but any slip in this match would hand Slovenia the chance to move to the summit when they face Scotland tonight. Stay tuned for all the action from the English capital!

England goalkeeper Joe Hart passes the ball out during his side's World Cup qualifier against Malta at Wembley on October 8, 2016
Your Comments
England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
